A man is in a serious condition in hospital this morning following a single-vehicle crash in Mullingar last night.

It happened at around 11.30pm on the R394 just north of Crookedwood in Knockross near Castlepollard.

The injured man was the driver of a car that left the road.

He has been taken to Mulllingar General Hospital.

Four other people in the car were uninjured.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.