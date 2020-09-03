Girl, 11, airlifted to Cork University Hospital after being hit by car in Limerick

The accident happened on the N24 at Pallasgreen at around 5.30pm
The girl is in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital. File Picture

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 20:44 PM
digital desk

An 11-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Co. Limerick this afternoon.

The accident happened on the N24 at Pallasgreen at around 5.30pm. 

The girl was seriously injured and she has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital where her condition is understood to be serious.

The occupants of the car were unharmed.

Gardaí have carried out a forensic examination of the crash site and the road has since been reopened to traffic.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from along the route at the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station 061-382940 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

