Country sees another 95 Covid-19 cases and no further deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported that 51 of the new coronavirus cases are in Dublin
The additional 95 cases reported today pushes the number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,206.

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 17:42 PM
digital desk

There have been no further deaths from Covid-19 and 95 new cases in Ireland, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

This means the current death toll from the virus in the Republic remains at 1,777.

Three previously confirmed cases have been denotified after checking.

  • Of the cases notified today:
  • 52 are men / 43 are women 
  • 67% are under 45 years of age 
  • 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
  •  16 cases have been identified as community transmission 
  •  51 in Dublin, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Meath, the remaining 32 cases are Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “This virus relies on human contact. The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. 

"It is these basic measures that are most important to keep Covid-19 under control. 

"Remember to wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, to know the safe way to wear a face covering, avoid touching your face, cough into your elbow, reduce your social contacts and keep a physical distance of 2 metres at the top of your mind when you do meet others.”

In the North, another 77 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Some 467 new cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total in the North to 7,442.

One further death was reported today, bringing the total to 563.

