Authorities record only five Covid-19 cases in pubs since pandemic started

Only five outbreaks of Covid-19 have been reported in pubs since the beginning of the pandemic.

That is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre which has recorded 2,736 outbreaks in other settings like nursing homes, workplaces and private houses.

It comes as legislation that will allow Gardaí to close pubs on the spot for breaching Covid-19 restrictions was debated in the Dáil again today.

The Justice Minister Helen McEntee said it "paves the way" for the reopening of pubs that do not serve food.

The CEO of the Licensed Vintners' Association Donal O’Keefe believes that publicans cannot wait much longer, and that pubs should reopen the minute new Garda powers come into force.

It comes as Fáilte Ireland updated its guidelines today which specify that there should be a maximum of six people from three separate households at a table in a café or restaurant from now on.

Businesses and services must keep a record of what each person orders as well as the time and date of customers' arrival.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland claims the sector is being 'trampled on'. It has claimed there was no consultation with restaurants and cafes on the new measure.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) has said the new law, which also requires its members to keep that customer data for 28 days, is “bureaucracy gone mad”.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, said: “This is crazy stuff. The idea that a pub must record all food ordered by each customer and then store it for 28 days is bureaucracy gone mad.

"Not only is it too impractical for our members to implement but why does the Government think this law will help in the fight against Covid? It’s madness.

“We’re all for making customers feel safe in our pubs but this new measure only increases pressure on staff already coping with a host of new safety measures.

“This is part of a Statutory Instrument introduced by the Minister for Health Simon Donnelly without any consultation with the hospitality sector. It is obvious that both the Minister and his department have little understanding of the practical implications of this new law.”

The re-opening date for pubs not serving food has been delayed a number of times and they are due to remain shut until at least September 13.