Fine Gael senators apologise for attending Golfgate dinner

Two Fine Gael senators have broken their silence on their attendance at the recent Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Galway.

The event, attended by more than 80 people, sent shockwaves through Irish politics, resulting in the resignation of Dara Calleary as agriculture minister.

Jerry Buttimer, Fine Gael senator, stepped down as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad after his attendance was made public.

He has now said he is "mortified" by the issue.

"I made an error, I am profoundly sorry for that," he said, speaking on Cork's RedFM.

Mr Buttimer apologised to frontline workers, the families of those who lost loved ones, and people who have contracted the virus.

"I compromised the work of all those people who had done so much, and the collective sacrifice of the people, by attending the event," he said. "I am cognizant of the responsibility placed on me, and conscious that I let people down. It was important for me to listen to the public anger.

Mr Buttimer said he was aware that public health guidelines had changed prior to the event, but said he was "assured" it was Covid-compliant.

"If I am honest, I was probably too ready to accept the assurances that I was within the guidelines. But it was my responsibility," he said, adding he has been self-isolating for the past two weeks.

Waterford senator John Cummins has also spoken out for the first time.

Speaking on WLR, he said he considered resigning, but instead wanted to make up for his mistakes "rather than walking away from them".

He was determined to “regain the trust of the people of Waterford” who he has served for 11 years.

Mr Cummins had travelled to Clifden from Dublin with a friend a day previously to play golf. They had “ironically travelled separately to abide by the guidelines”.

He had not given the dinner much thought, he said, but “should have seen it for what it was” when entering the hotel.

“I should not have been so stupid,” he said.

The interviewee, who has had the party whip removed, said he “honestly has no answer to give” as to why he stayed on at the event.