Veterans want medals to recognise bravery of soldiers who fought in  Jadotville siege

Former members of the Defence Forces are mounting a campaign to get medals awarded to those who were combatants in the bloodiest battle ever fought by the Irish Army on overseas operations — which took place 60 years ago this month.

They want a rule scrapped which puts a very short time limit in Ireland on announcing medals for gallantry, pointing that other countries have awarded medals for bravery many years after the acts took place, such as the Australians recent posthumous award to a World War Two seaman.

Military veterans want the bravery of the men who fought in the Siege of Jadotville in the Congo in September 1961 officially recognised by the Government.

Members of A Company, 35th Battalion of the Irish Army ONUC contingent were attacked by Katangese Gendarmerie.

The battle raged from September 13-17 and the 155 Irish troops, under the command of Commandant Pat Quinlan, although heavily outnumbered, managed to kill around 300 of the enemy and wounded an estimated 1,000 more — with no losses themselves.

One of those leading the campaign is former Regimental Sergeant Major Noel O'Callaghan, a prominent member of the Military Family, a lobby group which has been fighting for better pay and conditions for serving Defence Forces members. He knew a number of men involved in the battle.

After the battle, no Irish soldier received any decoration for his actions at Jadotville, although Quinlan recommended 32 medals for his men including the Military Medal for Gallantry (MMG), Ireland's highest award for military valour.

“It was good military training, discipline and bearing by those on the ground, under the command of Commandant Quinlan in Jadotville that saved not only their own lives, but also by extension, the UN mission in the Congo itself.

"Sadly the treatment of that Irish unit by our own government and military command of the day became a cross to bear, and for some a sense of shame brought on by that treatment, that lack of respect or loyalty,” Mr O'Callaghan said.

“To get it into context, several of them served in Columb Barracks Mullingar with me from 1975. None of them ever mentioned Jadotville, or the fact they served there during the battle.

Jamie Dornan (right) starred as Commandant Pat Quinlan in the film, ‘The Siege of Jadotville’

"All bar four of them are still alive in Mullingar, the rest having passed away over the years,” he said.

Mr O'Callaghan has sent emails to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney asking them to award medals now, especially as those veterans who survive are getting fewer by the day and some are in ill health.

Veterans organisations are lobbying politicians and being asked to contact Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett on the issue.

“If they die out without this being sorted it will be a legacy and stain on those who let it happen back in the past and those of us in the present.

"We have the moral courage to right this wrong of the past,” Mr O'Callaghan said.