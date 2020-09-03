Covid-19: Clare school not expected to reopen until next week

A primary school which has closed in County Clare isn't expected to reopen until next week.

Parents were notified yesterday it shut because some staff members were deemed close contacts of a case of Covid-19.

A second Dublin primary school confirmed a case of the virus yesterday and sent a number of pupils home, after another Dublin school sent an entire class home the previous day as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Labour TD Duncan Smith is slamming the Education Minister Norma Foley for failing to say when school transport services will be full operational.

He says parents are worried their children won't be able to get to school over the coming months.

"They've been given commitments by government that as part of the schools reopening that transport would be there for them like it was in previous years.

"Now, they are worried that not only are they going to have to face a few days or a couple of weeks of problems with transport but that this could go on for weeks and months and even beyond Christmas.

"The minister could not give me a commitment that school transport would be up and running this side of Christmas."

Mr Smith said that this was not good enough and Minister Foley should clarify when transport will be fully operational.

"The minister needs to, on a school-by-school basis, be able to give parents a clear timeline of when their services are going to be back up and running.

"At the moment, parents are in the dark. They have no idea when buses are going to be back and this is an extra cause of concern in a time of multiple concerns that parents have over their children going back to school."

