Taoiseach appoints Charlie McConalogue as his third Minister for Agriculture

Wexford TD James Browne will succeed Deputy McConalogue as Minister of State at the Department of Justice
Taoiseach appoints Charlie McConalogue as his third Minister for Agriculture

The Donegal TD was previously Fianna Fáil's Agriculture Spokesperson. File picture: Colin Keegan

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 15:30 PM
Elaine Loughlin and Digital Desk

Charlie McConalogue has been named as the new Agriculture Minister.

The Donegal TD becomes the third Minister for Agriculture since the formation of the Government following the resignations of both Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen.

Wexford TD James Browne will succeed Deputy McConalogue as Minister of State for Law Reform at the Department of Justice.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin nominated the new Agriculture Minister in the Dáil this afternoon.

Deputy Martin said: "Dáil Eireann approves the nomination by the Taoiseach of Deputy Charlie McConalogue for appointment by the President to be a member of the Government.

"It is my intention to assign Deputy McConalogue to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

"Deputy McConalogue's knowledge of this area is both deep and broad, a proud native of both Donegal and the Inishowen Peninsula, he brings with him a perspective rooted in communities which have always been defined by their spirit and their determination to shape a more prosperous future."

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said the Taoiseach was now appointing his third Agriculture minister in as many months because of "deep dysfunction" in the current government.

"Chaos, confusion has consumed this coalition," she said.

Congratulating Mr McConalogue on his appointment, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said he "nearly felt sorry" for the predicament the Taoiseach was left in following the golfgate scandal.

But Mr Kelly recognised the swift resignation of former Agriculture Minister Mr Calleary after it emerged that he had attended the golfing dinner in Co. Galway. 

He said he "wished others followed that example" and others who were at the event should have quickly acknowledged their mistakes.

Solidarity-PBP TD Mick Barry pointed out that Mr Martin's Government was just 67 days old adding: "To lose one Minister for Agriculture looks careless to lose two looks like a total and absolute omnishambles."

Read More

TDs and Senators run up €14.5k bill for new phones and accessories

More in this section

Female doctor in protective workwear taking nose swab test from mid adult man Six test positive for coronavirus at Chinese pharma plant in Dundalk
A view of Tullamore Pitch Putt Club after the GUI announced that all golf courses would close in line with the rules in place a Ceann Comhairle blasts 'arrogant delusion' behind Golfgate controversy
AppleIphoneSocialMediaPexelsMay2020.jpg TDs and Senators run up €14.5k bill for new phones and accessories
##golfgatepolitics#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices