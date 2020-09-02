Calls for more support to be given to those dying at home in the wake of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic saw an increase in people dying at home, as opposed to passing away in a hospice.

This has led to an increased need for end-of-life home care supports, according to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

CSO figures showed that in October 2019, 423 people died at home.

However, in April of this year, 634 people passed away at home, and in May there were 648 home deaths.

In October 2019, 122 people died in a hospice. In April and May, 96 and 81 people died in a hospice respectively.

The CSO figures also showed a sharp rise in deaths in nursing homes, after the virus entered these congregated settings.

The data was obtained from analysing death notices placed on Rip.ie.

Statistician John Flanagan says the number of people dying at home was still increasing in June.

As part of their research, the CSO looked at trolley A&E figures, to see if people were avoiding A&E during the pandemic. "It seemed like less people were going to A&E, but we don't know if this meant more people died at home as a result.

"But it is true to say looking at death notices, in October, 16% of deaths occurred at home, and in June it was 26%. The rise is notable."

CEO of the Irish Hospice Foundation, Sharon Foley, says the increase in people dying at home has implications for the future of end-of-life care.

"We picked up that there was an increase in people dying at home. We have always said more can be done to enable people to die at home. Covid has shown that to be true, the safest place for people to be protected from Covid was in their own home.

"We saw across the board there was a reluctance to go into healthcare settings, such as hospitals, hospices and nursing homes. Part of this was the fear of Covid, another reason was the visiting restrictions and people not getting to see their family."

Ms Foley says only getting to see family for an hour per week, while nearing the end of life, was very difficult for everyone involved. "People are approaching the most vulnerable part of their lives.

"Now that we are coming to live with Covid, these restrictions need to be looked at. They seem to be overly harsh on a continuous basis, and we feel more can be done to enable more connection with families."

She said that nobody in the country should be faced with dying alone. "They should be surrounded by people who love them and are known to them."

Ms Foley says that surveys show 75% of people would like to die at home, but only 25% do. In order for more people to realise their dying wish, she says strengthening community healthcare is key.

"Establishing a statutory home care scheme to enable more people to remain at home towards the end of life is also key, because not everyone can be a family carer and some cannot afford to buy in-home help.

"We also need a sustained commitment for the state to fund more than 50% of the Nurses for Night Care service."

She adds that more support is needed for GPs and public health nurses in the provision of end-of-life and palliative care, similar to the care new mothers receive from primary care teams.

"We need primary care teams that are able to go out, visit people in their homes as they are facing end of life, the same way a special package of care is given to someone who has just had a baby.

"This would include palliative care, home care visits, planning ahead, talking about death, bereavement support to family members and administering medication."

She also said family carers should be provided with training in basic palliative and end-of-life care, so their loved one can stay at home if they wish.