Trinity is still Ireland's top university, according to world rankings

Trinity College Dublin remains Ireland's highest ranked university, according to the 2020 Times Higher Education University World Rankings.

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 12:44 PM
digital desk

Trinity College Dublin remains Ireland's highest-ranked university.

The college has jumped nine places to 155th place, according to the latest Times Higher Education University World Rankings.

The Royal College of Surgeons is Ireland's second highest-ranked university, sitting in the top 250 while UCD is in third in the 251 to 300 category.

University College Cork is in the 301 to 350 category.

Speaking about today's ranking, Dean of Research at Trinity, Professor Linda Doyle, said: “We are delighted to see Trinity College Dublin improving its position in this global metric.

"Excellence in research lies at the heart of our identity as a university and has a fundamental influence on our teaching.

"This speaks to the quality of our researchers, who are excelling in difficult times in which funding is harder to come by than ever.” 

Oxford University in England has retained top spot for the fifth consecutive year while the US has eight of the top ten institutions.

Fergus Finlay

