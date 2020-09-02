Fifty people on trolleys at CUH amid 'toxic combination' of Covid and overcrowding

Fifty people on trolleys at CUH amid 'toxic combination' of Covid and overcrowding

50 people are waiting on trolleys at CUH, the highest in the country. File Picture: Denis Minihane

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 12:29 PM
Neil Michael

There were 50 people waiting for a bed at Cork University Hospital (CUH) at 8am this morning, the highest figure in the country, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

This is the highest nationally, and it is also the largest number of people waiting in any single hospital since the Covid-19 crisis started.

It is an increase on the 43 who were waiting on trolleys at CUH yesterday morning.

Across the country, 221 patients were on trolleys – the highest figure since Covid restrictions were introduced in March - this morning.

The worst hit hospitals, other than CUH, include University Hospital Limerick, which had 41 waiting on trolleys this morning, and the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, which had 25.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer for CUH, Liam Conway, said: “Covid and overcrowding make for a toxic combination.

“This is a deadly virus and our frontline members are rightly worried for their safety and that of their patients.

“Infection control is necessarily compromised in a hospital with patients in corridors and on trolleys.

The HSE assured us that there would be no tolerance of overcrowding during Covid.

“Yet no actions have been taken and we are sleepwalking back to mass overcrowding.” 

He added: “It is time for direct government intervention, especially ahead of the annual winter surge.

“We need to fund extra beds, expand step-down care, and fund additional home care packages. And this all needs a funded workforce plan to recruit additional nurses and midwives immediately.” 

Yesterday, there were some 206 admitted patients in total waiting for beds according to the INMO’s Trolley Watch.

Of these, 178 were waiting in an emergency department, while 28 were waiting in a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

The figures come as HSE chief executive Paul Reid warned the health service is set for “a more difficult winter than we've ever faced before” as the HSE attempts to scale up services that had been stalled because of Covid-19.

“We are living with Covid, we just have to take hope and confidence and live differently and plan differently,” he said, speaking on RTÉ radio.

During the Covid restrictions, the numbers waiting on trolleys fell drastically but began to increase again in June.

