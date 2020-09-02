Cyclist dies following hit-and-run in Dublin

The cyclist was struck by a car on North Wall Quay on Monday night at around 10.30pm.
Gardaí cordon off a section of North Wall Quay in Dublin City centre late on Monday night after a hit-and-run incident. Picture: Damien Storan.

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 12:21 PM
digital desk

A man in his 20s has died after suffering serious injuries in a collision earlier this week.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital where he died today.

The victim is believed to be a food delivery rider from Brazil.

A Facebook event says he will be remembered at a candle lit vigil at the Spire this evening.

The driver of the car involved failed to remain at the scene.

A car understood to have been involved in the incident was recovered at Castleforbes Square a short time later.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

