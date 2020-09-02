'Greatly concerning': Covid-related decline in cardiac outpatient appointments

New figures have indicated a significant decline in the number of patients seeking expert cardiac care during the Covid-19 pandemic and cardiologists are warning that this could result in potentially life-threatening issues.

According to figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF), there was a decline of over 300,000 outpatient appointments in Ireland between March and April this year compared to the same period in 2019.

The decline suggests thousands of people may have postponed seeking expert care and ignored the signs and symptoms of heart disease which could result in life-threatening problems.

The data shows almost 700 fewer patients on 0-3-month cardiology wait lists at the end of June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 which suggests fewer patients attended GPs for referral in the months of April, May and June.

“Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an evident decline in the number of people presenting to hospitals with symptoms of heart-related illness or disease. This decline in numbers is greatly concerning," said Professor Robert Byrne, Director of Cardiology at Mater Private.

“Ten thousand Irish men and women die from heart disease every year.

"This problem has not gone away, and the correlation between the reduced numbers and the peak of the pandemic in Ireland suggests that Covid fears might be causing patients to avoid GPs or hospitals.

“It is crucial that patients present to a medical professional if they have any potential cardiac symptoms, problems or concerns.

"Symptoms of a cardiac issue can include chest pain, shortness of breath, pain or weakness in the leg or arm, or sudden and unexplained pain in the neck or jaw.

"Others warning signs can include a racing or slow heartbeat, light-headedness, fatigue, or easily tiring during exercise or activity."

Mater Private has launched the Listen to Your Heart campaign, encouraging people to educate themselves about the signs and symptoms of heart disease and to seek medical advice is heart issues are a concern.

Statistics show that Irish men and women have the highest rate of death before the age of 65 from coronary heart disease in Europe.

Prof Byrne said: “For many people, cardiovascular disease is not diagnosed until they have a heart attack, angina, stroke, or heart failure, so it is important that we raise awareness and encourage people to recognise these symptoms.

“The deferral of routine check-ups for heart disease and for treatment of risk factors for heart attacks and stroke may lead to a lasting legacy of heart disease long after the pandemic has passed.

“While the nervousness around Covid-19 is completely understandable, patients should take comfort in the stringent safety measures that are being implemented throughout hospitals to ensure patient safety and comfort.”

The decline in patients attending emergency departments for cardiac care during the pandemic has been reported in several other countries including the UK and the US.