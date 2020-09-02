Meat processing industry can well afford to give workers sick pay - Siptu

The lobby group for meat factories says it won't discuss sick pay in talks with trade unions on dealing with Covid-19.

Meat Industry Ireland met with Siptu yesterday for talks on a joint agreement for working during the pandemic but told workers' reps to speak to factory owners directly about pay.

Greg Ennis, Siptu's divisional organiser, says unions were able to come together with construction industry representatives to find solutions quickly for building sites.

He says sick pay is fundamental to safety right now and Meat Industry Ireland's refusal to engage will only hold up progress.

"It's not just me saying it, Dr Ronan Glynn is saying it and many other commentators are saying it," said Mr Ennis.

"In essential food processing industries we need workers to be sure that they have something to fall back on and not to take the risk of going back to work if they have symptoms.

"Everyone bar Meat Industry Ireland sees this as a real key issue and it is unfortunate and disappointing that they have refused to engage with us on that directly."

Mr Ennis said the industry can well afford to give sick pay to workers.

"Talking about a reasonable sick pay for workers in a poorly paid industry albeit certified to get that sick pay, I don't think is a big ask.

"Many of our members in a number of their employments within Meat Industry Ireland actually have sick pay.

"We believe we need to have a floor of sick pay right across the meat processing industry and that would ensure that workers are not forced into a situation of 'well, I might have symptoms, I might even have the virus but I have no choice but to go to work'."