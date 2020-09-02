People asked to double down on efforts to suppress virus as 217 new cases confirmed

The Acting Chief Medical Officer is asking people to double down on their efforts following the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases in over three months.

Yesterday, it was announced that 217 new infections had been reported but for the tenth day in a row no patients with the virus died.

There were 103 positive tests in Dublin, 25 in Kildare and 17 each in both Limerick and Tipperary.

Ronan Glynn says while the number of cases is substantial, the five day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day.

Dr Ronan Glynn said: “While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five-day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day.

"However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns."

Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems at DCU, says it won't be clear how the reopening of schools will affect the numbers for some time.

"The opening of schools had no effect on what has happened. The effect of that - if there is one- won't be visible for five to 10 days," said Prof. Staines.

"But the more transmission there is in the community, the harder it is to keep the schools open.

"I think for all of us it is a very high priority to keep the schools open, to keep them work uninterrupted."

Of the cases reported yesterday, 70% were in people under the age of 45.

Professor Anthony Staines from DCU says we need to communicate better with young people about the dangers of Covid.

"The GAA, for example, have done great work with the number of GAA players who have been affected either themselves or their families.

"I think that kind of direct outreach from young people who know about what is going on to other young people can be very powerful."

Prof. Staines said that he has great admiration for Ronan Glynn but said the audience for his press conferences among 16-25-year-olds would not be very high.