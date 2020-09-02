Government expected to announce third agriculture minister in less than three months

Dara Calleary resigned as minister for agriculture in wake of the golf society dinner in Galway. 

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 08:15 AM
digital desk

The Government is today expected to announce the name of the new Minister for Agriculture following the resignation of Dara Calleary following the Golfgate affair.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) says the rapid turnover of agriculture ministers in recent times - Barry Cowen also lost his job in the wake of a controversy over a drink-drive ban four years ago - comes at a time when the sector is grappling with the issues of Brexit, CAP and Covid.

IFA president Joe Healy says whoever is appointed must recognise the needs of farmers.

"It's imperative that a good person is appointed to the job, a person who understands the agricultural industry and who will listen to farmers.

"I think the recent TB risk letters highlights the importance of someone there to keep an eye on the department from just doing what it feels like doing."

Government yet to decide on commissioner nominees

