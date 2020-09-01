SIPTU 'disappointed' that Meat Industry Ireland refused to engage in sick pay and pension provisions

Meat Industry Ireland says it's found common ground with SIPTU following talks on workplace safety today. File image. 

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 19:42 PM
Digital Desk staff

The meat plant lobby says it won't engage with the main trade union in the sector on striking a deal for sick pay terms for workers.

Meat Industry Ireland says it's found common ground with SIPTU following talks on workplace safety today in the wake of a spate of Covid-19 outbreaks at meat plants in the midlands that led to three counties being locked down.

It says in agreement with SIPTU over mass testing and keeping factories running -- and plan to work more on a Code of Practice in two weeks' time.

But SIPTU divisional organiser Greg Ennis says the problems in meatpacking can't be solved without addressing the lack of sick pay for workers: "Both Meat Industry Ireland and SIPTU do have a common interest in maintaining workers' safety firstly and continuity of business which protects the workers."

"However, I would be extremely disappointed that Meat Industry Ireland have refused to engage on sick pay and pension provision."

