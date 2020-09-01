Infectious disease specialist says we need to reduce Covid-19 transmission to keep children in school

Teacher Joanne Conlon with some of her class pupils watching the Baby Shark Hand Wash Challenge and mimicking washing their hands, at St John the Baptist Primary School in west Belfast. 

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 19:18 PM
digital desk

An infectious disease specialist says the country should continue to reduce the number of cases of Covid 19, in a bid to reduce the risk of children being sent home from school.

It comes as a South Dublin Primary School sent 30 students home from one class as a precaution.

That was because one student tested positive for coronavirus.

The decision was based on public health advice.

Professor Sam Conkey says the situation highlights the need for a continued effort to reduce the spread of the disease in the community: "Id like to see our numbers get back down to maybe 5 or 10 a day where we were last June and that could make this occurrence much less frequent."

"There will be a few cases coming from aborad but really try to control it to make this incident much less frequent," he added.

