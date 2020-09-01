Infectious disease specialist says we need to reduce Covid-19 transmission to keep children in school

An infectious disease specialist says the country should continue to reduce the number of cases of Covid 19, in a bid to reduce the risk of children being sent home from school.

It comes as a South Dublin Primary School sent 30 students home from one class as a precaution.

That was because one student tested positive for coronavirus.

The decision was based on public health advice.

Professor Sam Conkey says the situation highlights the need for a continued effort to reduce the spread of the disease in the community: "Id like to see our numbers get back down to maybe 5 or 10 a day where we were last June and that could make this occurrence much less frequent."

"There will be a few cases coming from aborad but really try to control it to make this incident much less frequent," he added.