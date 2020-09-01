ASTI has 'some concern' at downgrading of 63,000 Leaving Cert results

The largest second-level teachers union in Ireland has expressed “some concern” that 63,000 Leaving Cert calculated grades have been downgraded by the Department of Education.

More than one in six (16.9%) school estimated grades, the grade arrived at by students’ teachers and signed off on by principals, have been lowered by a grade following the standardisation process.

However, while data processing remains ongoing, the vast majority of 410,000 school estimated grades have remained unchanged, according to the department.

With students set to receive their results on Monday, the controversial use of historical school data, a school’s track record in previous exams, is to be removed from the process.

The department is also confident there is nothing in the preliminary data to indicate concern about students being unfairly disadvantaged by standardisation, which it believes is a necessary element to ensure fairness.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, said she had a “fundamental issue” with the idea that students’ results be dependent on the past performance of their school.

Speaking directly to students, she said:

Your school will not determine the results that you get through standardisation this year.

In a statement, the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) said it will “keep an open mind” on how the process has transacted until students get their results, and teachers have had an opportunity to consider them.

Removing historical data from the process is welcome, the union added.

“This addresses any perception that school profiling is part of the process.”

Q&A: Calculated grades and what's next for Leaving Cert students

The union has also noted that almost 80% of schools' estimated grades have remained unchanged following the process, it added.

“While 4% of student’s grades will be increased, the ASTI has some concern that 17% of Calculated Grades will be a grade lower than that estimated by their school.” The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) also welcomed the announcement that historical school data is to be removed from the process.

The union previously sought assurances that the achievements of every student, irrespective of their school or of socioeconomic background, would be fairly reflected in the Calculated Grades they secure.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire welcomed the changes, however, he again repeated his call for Ms Foley to publish the algorithm that will be used to calculate grades.

"If the minister is so confident that the model that she has chosen is fair and equitable, then we do deserve transparency.

"I think it's disappointing that the minister and her officials have told us that the algorithm won't be published until after the results are provided. I think that's wrong."