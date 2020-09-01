Q&A: Calculated grades and what's next for Leaving Cert students

Lessons have been learnt from the experience in the UK and, following Government approval, this element has been removed from the process.
It is also confident that students in disadvantaged areas will not be negatively affected by the process, and that “exceptional” students have had their results preserved and reflected fairly following the process.
Approximately 1,250 additional college places are to be created, supplemented with 1,415 additional places in areas such as engineering, ICT, science, and professional construction.