Covid-19 testing with GPs will remain free while flu vaccine programme expanded to include children 

The flu vaccine will be available to healthcare workers, at-risk groups and children from 2 to 12 years free of charge. File image. 

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 15:25 PM
Mairead Cleary

Covid-19 consultation and testing with GPs will remain free, after plans to extend the special payment were announced today. 

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said "It's very important that cost is not a barrier to anyone seeking testing, so I want to be clear that your telephone consultation with your GP to decide if you should be tested is free. The COVID-19 test as well as any hospital treatment you may need will also be free."

As part of the winter planning measures, Minster Donelly also announced an expanded flu vaccination programme to reduce the overall spread of influenza and to reduce flu-related hospital admissions. 

The vaccination will be available to healthcare workers, at-risk groups and children from 2 to 12 years free of charge. Children will receive the vaccination through nasal drops rather than an injection. 

Mr Donnelly described the implementation of the flu vaccine as "crucial" in the work of GPs and pharmacists in the months ahead: "It’s important that we make every effort collectively to limit the impact on the health service over the coming months."

