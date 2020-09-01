Vicky Phelan backs proposed Dying with Dignity bill

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has given her backing to a 'right to die' bill that will be brought before the Dáil later this month.

The issue was raised in 2015 but was never passed by the Oireachtas.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny will bring back the Dying with Dignity bill with a few modifications when the Dáil resumes.

Vicky Phelan says she has discussed the issue with members of her family.

"I've planned everything in my life and I'm at the stage already even though I'm not anywhere near dying yet but I've already started to plan the way I want my funeral to go.

"I'm just one of those people and this is no different.

"The way I look at it is, particularly for my family, my children and for me. I don't see why I should have to suffer like that."