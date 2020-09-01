Lack of sick pay 'a problem' in controlling Covid-19 outbreaks, Labour warns

The Government is under pressure to introduce paid sick leave for workers, and parental leave when schools are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Labour party has published a bill to provide up to six weeks paid sick leave to employees and cover for parents when their child's school or childcare provider is closed due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said the lack of entitlement to sick leave means there is currently an "enormous hole" in the protection of workers against the virus as the lack of paid leave acts as a disincentive for employees to comply with public health guidelines.

He said that some low-paid employees are scared of losing their jobs and are going into work even if they have symptoms.

Citing the recent outbreaks in meat factories where it emerged that many workers do not get paid if they are ill, Mr Kelly said: “Ireland is an outlier in Europe in not having paid sick leave, and it has been highlighted by NPHET and the acting Chief Medical Officer as a problem in controlling outbreaks.

"If an employer does not provide sick pay, then a worker will be liable to a serious drop in income. The Covid-19 enhanced illness payment is paid at roughly half the average weekly wage, while the regular illness benefit payment of €203 may be all that is available to a worker in other circumstances, if they qualify.

The pandemic has exposed many injustices and inequalities across our society for everyone to see.

“The Covid outbreaks in meat processing plants has put a spotlight on the working conditions in many sectors especially among low paid and non-unionised workers," he said.

However, Mr Kelly could not say how much the new entitlements would cost.

"Trying to cost it is very difficult because it depends on take up and use and all that sort of stuff. But obviously it's going to have a cost.

"But, the cost is almost a social contract between the State and the employer.

"We all have to come together here. So, it's a social contract whereby employers across the State, whether public or private, know that if an employee cannot come into work because they're showing symptoms of Covid, that there isn't going to be a negative consequence for that employee it won't be tolerated. And that's what this is doing creating a level playing pitch," he said.