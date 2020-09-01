Cyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run in Dublin

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Dublin city centre overnight.

At around 10.30pm, a male cyclist was struck by a car on North Wall Quay.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to the Mater Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene. Garda forensic collision investigators have examined the scene which has since reopened to traffic.

A car understood to have been involved in the incident was recovered at Castleforbes Square a short time later.

No arrests have been made yet and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.