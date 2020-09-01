Wearing mask under nose or chin 'may increase risk' - Dr Ronan Glynn

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is raising concerns over the number of people wearing face coverings incorrectly.

The public health officials say they are noticing too many people wearing masks under their chin or not covering their noses.

Last night, 53 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed but no further deaths.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn says while the level of compliance is encouraging, there are huge risks if people do not wear a mask properly.

"If we can just take the opportunity to remind people that if you are wearing them to wear them properly.

"We are seeing far too many people walking around with them under their chin.

"We are seeing many people wearing them but with their nose exposed.

"Neither of those things provide any protection and indeed may increase the risk."

Meanwhile, it is taking 72 hours for some children to have their Covid-19 test results sent back.

Parents are being urged not to send their children to school if they develop a high temperature or a new cough.

GP Dr Sumi Dunne says doctors understand why parents are worried.

"We are really very keen to do everything we can to keep our children in school so we need to work together around this," said Dr Dunne.

"We are urging parents that if you feel your child is unwell, particularly if they suddenly develop a high temperature or a new cough, please keep them at home.

"Don't dose them with paracetamol, don't dose them with ibuprofen and send them to school."