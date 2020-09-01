Unexpected delay in naming Ireland's next EU commissioner

An unexpected delay means Taoiseach Micheál Martin will have to wait until today to declare who Ireland’s next EU commissioner will be.

It was understood that a meeting of the three party leaders in government — Mr Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan — on Monday night would have seen the issue finalised, with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney selected.

The meeting lasted for several hours but broke up without resolution.

Mr Coveney confirmed he is willing to take on the role but was seeking assurances as to the quality of the portfolio, a tacit admission that Ireland will lose the trade post held by Phil Hogan.

As soon as it became clear the decision would not be made until today, a number of ministers contacted the Irish Examiner to find out what was going on, expressing concern at the failure to reach a decision.

A senior Government source said the three leaders “are to meet again tomorrow [Tuesday] to discuss the Commissioner replacement.”

The normal Cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 11am and while it is hoped the matter will be resolved in time for it, sources indicated the leaders are prepared to meet after Cabinet if required.

Sources across government have made clear Mr Coveney is the preferred choice of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil but it is understood Green leader Eamon Ryan expressed concern about EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s demand for two names – one male and one female for consideration.

“We want to put an end to this now two-week-old saga which has done enormous damage to the Government and its efforts to control the Covid-19 narrative,” said one minister.

I am expecting to be given Simon Coveney’s name for approval at Cabinet but the leaders have to agree it first.

Speaking in West Cork, Mr Coveney said he is not ruling himself out as a candidate but, he said, he would need to be convinced that he would add "significant value" to Ireland's chances of increasing its profile within the commission.

Mr Coveney is the firm favourite to assume the role but another former tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and MEP Mairead McGuinness have also said they are interested in the €270,000-a-year job.

Mr Coveney said he is aware that Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his team are currently trying to establish if that would be the case.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Coveney said he is part of a discussion currently taking place within Government on Mr Hogan's successor.

The Cork South-Central TD said national politics has been "and still is" a huge part of his life.

Following the Irish Examiner’s revelation that the Government would only send one name to Brussels, Mr Coveney said he would not comment on whether the Government should send the names of two people - one man and one woman - to Ms von der Leyen to replace Mr Hogan, as she requested.

He said it is up to the Taoiseach and the government party leaders to make a recommendation to the Cabinet.

He said the Government will need to make a decision soon because there is a vacuum that needs to be filled and he believes a decision will be made "in the coming days".

Meanwhile, Ms Fitzgerald confirmed on Monday that she was interested in the post, acknowledging that it was a “difficult decision” for the Government. She has taken soundings in Dublin in recent days, it is understood.

Her entry brought to three the number of senior Fine Gael figures who have an interest in replacing Mr Hogan.

On Sunday, Ms McGuinness declared her willingness to be considered, but government sources have talked down her chances, given her lack of ministerial experience.