Public sector workers 'behaved like heroes' and deserve 'honest' pay deal - opposition TDs

The Government must remember public sector workers have “behaved like heroes” and ensure any new pay deal is honest, Labour leader Alan Kelly has said.

Responding to comments in yesterday’s Irish Examiner that pay freezes or a delayed schedule of pay increases could form part of the next deal, Mr Kelly called on the Government to be very careful as to how its treats the 300,000 state employees.

“These people have behaved like heroes in recent months and they need to be very careful about its message to these people,” Mr Kelly told this newspaper.

“Should they not, they are in line for a rude awakening,” he said.

Asked about the fairness of considering pay increases when thousands of people in the private sector have lost their jobs, Mr Kelly said he would not enter into any “worker versus worker” discussion.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry also voiced strong opposition to any attempt to introduce a one-year pay freeze for Ireland's 300,000 public sector workers.

He said that a public sector pay freeze would penalise nurses and other health service workers who have played key roles in helping the nation combat the Covid pandemic.

Mr Barry said: "The Government, which applauded our health service workers in April and May, are now giving off-the-record briefings to journalists about the need to freeze the pay of these workers in November.

"I am opposed to pay freezes for workers whether they are employed in the public sector or the private sector. It is the workers of this country who played the key role in helping the nation survive the pandemic and no worker should face having their pay frozen next year."

Mr Barry said it would be reckless and irresponsible for any Government to risk industrial unrest in the health services at a time when Covid is still at large in our society.

He said special wealth taxes should be introduced in the October budget to fund pay increases for workers and the array of measures that need to be taken to tackle the Covid crisis.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said he would prefer a deal to be negotiated.

The current pay deal is due to come to an end in October with another 2% pay increase for 300,000 public sector workers, the sixth increase since January 2018.

While the Government’s stated position is to enter into a new deal, ministers are expressing concern about such a development.

However, other ministers have expressed concern at the “dangerous message” such a new deal with pay increases would send when thousands of people find themselves out of work.