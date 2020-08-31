New bus stop displays to feature capacity and wheelchair availability info

New displays at bus stops in Dublin are expected to feature information on how much capacity there is on-board, and the availability of wheelchair space.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has been looking for companies that can provide upgraded real-time information at stops.

Speaking to radio today, Bernard Mulvany, from disability rights group Access For All, expressed hopes that the new system won't suffer the same issues the current one has.

"The only issue I would have is the information system they have in place.

"It's constantly wrong, and on weekends, there is no information, because the offices that provide information don't work on weekends."

The ongoing measures are part of plans to redesign the public bus network in Dublin, and other parts of the country, under the NTA's BusConnects initiative.