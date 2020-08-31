Simon Coveney breaks his silence to confirm interest in EU job

Another former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and MEP Mairead McGuinness are also interested in the €270,000-a-year job
Simon Coveney breaks his silence to confirm interest in EU job
Simon Coveney said he is part of a discussion currently taking place within Government on Phil Hogan's successor. File picture: PA
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 13:17 PM
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

There are now three senior politicians interested in being Ireland’s EU Commissioner as Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed he is willing to take on the role.

Speaking in West Cork, Mr Coveney said he is not ruling himself out as a candidate but, he said, he would need to be convinced that he would add "significant value" to Ireland's chances of increasing its profile within the commission.

Mr Coveney is the firm favourite to assume the role but another former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and MEP Mairead McGuinness have also said they are interested in the €270,000-a-year job.

The former Tánaiste said he is aware that Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his team are currently trying to establish if that would be the case.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Coveney said he is part of a discussion currently taking place within Government on Mr Hogan's successor.

The Cork South-Central TD said national politics has been "and still is" a huge part of his life.

Following the Irish Examiner’s revelation that the Government would only send one name to Brussels, Mr Coveney said he would not comment on whether the Government should send the names of two people - one man and one woman - to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to replace Mr Hogan, as she requested.

He said it is up to the Taoiseach and the government party leaders to make a recommendation to the Cabinet.

He said the Government will need to make a decision soon because there is a vacuum that needs to be filled and he believes a decision will be made "in the coming days".

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader will meet this evening to discuss the nomination.

Daniel McConnell: Golfgate shows that we demand higher standards

