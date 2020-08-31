Killarney death: Tributes paid by North Cork community to a 'lovely lad'

Tributes have been paid to a 26-year-old man from Doneraile in North Cork who passed away in unexplained circumstances in Killarney on Saturday night.

Darragh Sheehan, who was a graduate of IT Tralee where he studied Mechanical Engineering, was found unconsious outside the Gleneagle Hotel on the Muckross Road at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

The emergency services were called, but Mr Sheehan was pronounced dead a short time later.

A postmortem has since been completed at University Hospital Kerry. The results will not be released for operational reasons. A forensic examination was also carried out at the scene.

Gardai say that the “criminal investigation” is ongoing in to the death.

In a statement Doneraile GAA said that it was with "extreme sadness" that they reported the passing of Darragh Sheehan, of Horseclose, in the town to members of the club.

"Darragh played at all levels in the club juvenile and Adult with success at juvenile level He was a great team player and always played the game with great pride and gave 100%.

He was a player who always wore the club jersey with pride.

He will be greatly missed by all in Doneraile GAA."

Darragh Sheehan from Doneraile, co. Cork who was discovered lying unconscious outside the entrance to a hotel on the Muckross Road, Killarney.

Fr Aidan Crowley from Doneraile said the family of Mr Sheehan were "heartbroken" at his sudden loss.

"We said prayers for them this morning and there will be prayers this evening. The funeral will be on Wednesday.

They are heartbroken."

Doneraile Athletics Club also paid tribute to Darragh with a spokesperson saying that he was a "lovely lad who had a smile and a kind word for everyone."

Darragh is survived by his parents Tom and Hannah, his siblings Kevin and Fiona and his fiancée Karen.

He will repose at his home from 4pm to 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday). His burial will take place on Wednesday in the town.

The funeral mass will be private for family and close friends and the family have asked for the HSE guidelines to be "strictly adhered to."

Mr Sheehan was a past pupil of Nagle Rice Secondary School in Doneraile. He was employed by the EPS Group in Mallow.

One line of inquiry being followed by gardaí is that Mr Sheehan died after becoming involved in an altercation at the hotel.

Gardaí in Killarney are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this matter to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Muckross Road area between 11pm and 11:45pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.