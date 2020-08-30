Elderly man dies after tractor overturns in Wexford

A man in his 70s has been killed in a crash in County Wexford.

He was driving a tractor which overturned and crashed at Ballinabanogue, New Ross, at around 10.15am this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place tomorrow.

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.