Elderly man dies after tractor overturns in Wexford

The accident happened near New Ross this morning.
Elderly man dies after tractor overturns in Wexford

A man in his 70s has been killed in a crash in County Wexford. File picture

Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 19:10 PM
digital desk

A man in his 70s has been killed in a crash in County Wexford.

He was driving a tractor which overturned and crashed at Ballinabanogue, New Ross, at around 10.15am this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place tomorrow.

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read More

Anger over east Cork cheese processing factory discharge into waterway 

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 27th August Dr Glynn: Risks are low for children as schools reopen nationwide
James Nesbitt Sr funeral James Nesbitt says his father's recent death drove home the ‘deep lasting pain’ of families of Disappeared
WORLD Coronavirus 142150 Covid-19 cases rise by 42, no further deaths
#farm safetyaccidentplace: new ross

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices