Dr Glynn: Risks are low for children as schools reopen nationwide

As the majority of schools return this week, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has moved to reassure worried parents and teachers, stating that while cases will be detected in the coming period, overall the associated risks are low.

Dr Glynn wrote an open letter to parents and teachers in which he acknowledged their worries over the return of children to school, but said: "The importance of schools for the overall health and wellbeing of children cannot be overstated, and the risk of Covid-19 has been carefully weighed against the very real harm that can be caused by sustained school closures."

He reiterated advice that children who only have a runny nose or a sneeze can go to school, but that any child with symptoms that may indicate the presence of the coronavirus should stay at home.

He said that "there are no zero-risk options for reopening schools or indeed any other environment" but said international evidence showed that child-to-child and child-to-adult transmission of Covid-19 in schools is uncommon and that for the overwhelming majority of children who are diagnosed with the virus, "their symptoms will be mild".

Thanking parents, guardians, teachers, and schools for their efforts and "incredible solidarity" over recent months, Dr Glynn said: "There will be cases of Covid-19 among children over the coming days and weeks, as there have been throughout this pandemic to date. But when this happens our public health teams in the HSE will respond and liaise closely with the school involved and ensure that all necessary measures are taken to protect other students and school staff."