Longer periods seated sees health implications for home workers, charity warns
Karl Henry is supporting the Irish Heart Foundation’s campaign (Robbie Reynolds)
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 14:54 PM
Cate McCurry, PA

More than half of people working from home estimate they are sitting down for an average of two hours and 40 minutes longer per day, a new survey has found.

The survey found that more than half of all workers in Ireland have been able to work from home since coronavirus restrictions began, with 53% of them sitting down for longer than when in the office or their usual place of work.

And one in four of those who are sitting for longer are remaining sedentary for at least three hours more than previously, the research found.

The Irish Heart Foundation, which commissioned the survey, has warned of the dangers of sitting down for long periods and has called for workers to move for a minute each hour during the working day.

Tara Curran, physical activity co-ordinator with the Irish Heart Foundation, said that sitting at work all day can increase a person’s risk of heart disease and stroke.

“As working from home and video meetings become the norm, workers are increasingly tied to their laptops for hour after hour,” she said.

“We are urging them to get up and move regularly during their working day and would like to see employers make an effort to shorten meeting times on videoconferencing.”

The survey was conducted as part of the Irish Heart Foundation’s Escape Your Chair Heart Month campaign which encourages the public to move for a minute each hour during the day as a way to kick-start their daily exercise.

Campaign ambassador, fitness expert and broadcaster Karl Henry said that moving regularly counteracts the negative effects of sitting down.

“Workers who find themselves sitting down for longer can kick-start their daily exercise by making sure to stand up and move away from the desk for a minute each hour during the working day,” he added.

“Being physically active can release endorphins that can help relieve stress, boost mood, and improve self-esteem.

“When we find ourselves in a stressful situation at work, a quick stroll can help clear our heads while also helping our hearts and reducing our sitting time.”

The charity has called on the public to join it on World Heart Day, Tuesday September 29, by hosting a virtual or socially distant Stand Up to Heart Disease Coffee Morning.

Funds raised will help the charity’s work in fighting cardiovascular disease in communities and schools and in providing support services to those living with heart disease and stroke.

