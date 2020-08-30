'Take responsibility': Expert warns of second lockdown if people flaunt current restrictions

Dr Jack Lambert's comments come amid a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the past two months.
Dr Lambert, says people need to be doing more to keep the virus suppressed.

Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 09:06 AM
Digital Desk staff

An infectious disease expert is warning a second lockdown's possible unless people start taking more responsibility to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday saw a further 142 cases confirmed, with no new deaths.

"We all have a responsibility and I don't think we are taking it seriously.

"If we don't start taking it seriously, the only consequence is going to be lockdown again," he added.

While Dr Lambert says he doesn't believe a second lockdown is the "right solution", people have to take responsibility and play their part to avoid further restrictions being put in place.

