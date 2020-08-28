Prison system reports second case of Covid-19

Last week, a 23-year-old woman in the Dochas Women's Prison became the first prisoner in Ireland to test positive for coronavirus
He has not mixed with other prisoners and staff used Personal Protection Equipment at all times when dealing with him. File picture

Friday, August 28, 2020 - 17:27 PM
A second case of Covid-19 has been identified in the Irish prison system.

A 26-year-old male prisoner had tested positive for coronavirus in a Garda station in north Dublin last Friday, as he was showing symptoms of the virus.

He was then brought to Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

It has now emerged his test came back positive, but he has been in quarantine since he arrived in the facility.

He has not mixed with other prisoners and staff used Personal Protection Equipment at all times when dealing with him.

He remains in Cloverhill Prison, which currently has 333 inmates.

Last week, a 23-year-old woman in the Dochas Women's Prison became the first prisoner in Ireland to test positive.

An Irish Prison Service spokesman declined to comment.

