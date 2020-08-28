Outdated hospital equipment not being replaced by HSE at necessary rate, says IMSTA

There needs to be a significant rise in spending to replace outdated hospital equipment.

That is the message from the association that represents suppliers of such products to health facilities.

It is after reports showed there are no spare parts for large amounts of imaging equipment because the model is out of production.

Justin Carty, CEO of the Irish Medical and Surgical Trade Association (IMSTA) says government spending has not kept pace with hospital needs.

Mr Carty said: "There's an installed basis of about €700m worth of equipment that is due to be replaced probably on a rolling basis at €70 million a year.

"That is the normal rule of thumb you would have to keep the equipment safe and up to date.

"That hasn't been happening since 2008. They've only been spending about, the HSE have been investing or spending about €25m a year.

"So there is a shortfall of about €45m a year and over 10 years that's a half a billion."

Figures obtained by the Irish Examiner this week show that large amounts of imaging equipment in hospitals across the country cannot access spare parts as the model is out of production, some of which had an end-of-life date in 2013 but are still in use.

Two MRI machines currently in use were installed in 2001.

Of the 58 CT scanners across the country, there are only 25 where the hospital knows the end-of-life date for the machine, despite still being in use. There are over 650 ultrasound scanners in use across the HSE, 34 of which are so out of date that there is "no guarantee of spare parts" should the machine break down.