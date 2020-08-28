Cancer patients prefer to discuss their treatment, says Vicky Phelan

Cancer patients would prefer to be asked about their condition and treatment rather than be hailed as "cancer warriors" or "fighters".

That is according to Cervical check campaigner Vicky Phelan who feels the phrases are not fair to those living with the disease.

More than 43,000 people in Ireland are diagnosed with the disease each year.

Vicky Phelan feels friends and family tend to lean on phrases describing a fight against cancer that can be hurtful.

"I do think some of the reason people use that terminology is because that they don't kind of know what to say.

"I think in Ireland we are very poor at sympathising with people or actually kind of being honest.

"I prefer people to say to me when I was diagnosed first, some people would've said this to me and it was refreshing because I thought you know, that's actually exactly what it is, 'Jesus Vicky now this shit I'm so sorry you've got this diagnosis'.

"But [...] ask about my treatment but don't kind of say to me: 'You're going to beat this'," Ms Phelan said.