Cancer patients prefer to discuss their treatment, says Vicky Phelan

Cancer patients prefer to discuss their treatment, says Vicky Phelan
The Cervical check campaigner said she would prefer to be asked about her treatment rather than praised. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 12:15 PM
Digital Desk staff

Cancer patients would prefer to be asked about their condition and treatment rather than be hailed as "cancer warriors" or "fighters".

That is according to Cervical check campaigner Vicky Phelan who feels the phrases are not fair to those living with the disease.

More than 43,000 people in Ireland are diagnosed with the disease each year.

Vicky Phelan feels friends and family tend to lean on phrases describing a fight against cancer that can be hurtful. 

"I do think some of the reason people use that terminology is because that they don't kind of know what to say. 

"I think in Ireland we are very poor at sympathising with people or actually kind of being honest. 

"I prefer people to say to me when I was diagnosed first, some people would've said this to me and it was refreshing because I thought you know, that's actually exactly what it is, 'Jesus Vicky now this shit I'm so sorry you've got this diagnosis'.  

"But [...] ask about my treatment but don't kind of say to me: 'You're going to beat this'," Ms Phelan said.

Read More

Kildare Social Democrat Cllr loses party whip for holiday in Spain

More in this section

BERLIN%20CAFE_90569342 Covid-19: Dublin doctor warns against blaming young people for rising cases
BillclearsocdemsAug2020.jpg Kildare Social Democrat Cllr loses party whip for holiday in Spain
Major renewable energy programme for Ireland Eirgrid report highlights energy challenges for Ireland beyond 2026

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices