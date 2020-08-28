'We can't have society apartheid': Dr Henry explains NPHET's pub advice

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has said that now is not the time for pubs not serving food to reopen.

Dr Henry, who is also a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), said that from international experience, congregated settings and alcohol were not good conditions for transmission of the virus.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, he pointed out that the 14-day incidence has risen from three per 100,000 in June to 33 per 100,000 at present.

“We had a single number of new cases per day back in June, now we're seeing new cases in the order of 100 to 120 per day.

“Now we're opening schools and that's an important milestone in our experience of Covid so far because we're recognising the impact closures have had on children's health and well being, so now is not the right time to reopen pubs at this critical juncture,” Dr Henry said.

When asked about the lower levels of hospitalisation and the average age profile of more recent cases (31 years), Dr Henry said: “We can't have society apartheid where we expect older people to obey one set of rules and younger people to not adhere to those rules, because we know that apart from the harm to children, we are now seeing reports of harm to older people, malnutrition, deconditioning, decreased mobility, we can't protract the isolation of older people.”

Dr Henry said that the new advice that came in last week was the need to double up “on all our behaviours” which meant that now was not the right time to reopen pubs with rising community transmissions.

The key to suppressing the virus was in a controlled way, he said.

“Unfortunately we can't always control the behaviour of all people in our society. That's not the way society works.

“What we know is the virus has not changed, we may change, we may want to change, we may want to do other things, but the virus is every bit as transmissible as it was back in February despite some contrary commentary on this issue. Sequencing of the virus shows it is the same, every bit as transmissible, every bit as lethal to vulnerable people and older people and younger people are not immune to the effects of the virus,” Dr Henry said.

Dr Henry said that the collective aim must be “to extinguish and suffocate the virus in those household settings and not allow transmission between household settings, hence the regulations that came in last week limiting the number of people indoors and outdoors and hence the generic advice for people apart from washing hands and distancing is avoid indoor settings, avoid congregated settings, minimise and ration the number of close contacts that you have.”

The cabinet is meeting today to consider increased enforcement powers for Gardaí to shutdown house parties and pubs that are not complying with public health guidelines.

The proposed new legislation is part of further measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 announced last week and is expected to be approved by Ministers today.

As part of the proposals, it would be an offence to organise or attend a gathering of more than six people in a private house.