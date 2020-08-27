Biopharma company Regeneron to add 400 jobs at Limerick facility

Biopharmaceutical company Regeneron is to add 400 jobs at its industrial operations facility in Limerick as the company continues work on the development of a Covid-19 treatment. The new roles will bring the number of workers based in the former Dell facility in Raheen to more than 1,400.

Last month, Regeneron signed a €380m contract with the US government to supply hundreds of thousands of treatment doses of its REGN-COV2 anti-viral cocktail to treat and prevent Covid-19. The drug is in late-stage clinical trials.

The US company is maximising capacity for the drug at its New York manufacturing facility with the production of Regeneron's existing medicines moving to Limerick.

"In order to make space in our New York facilities to accommodate our Covid-19 efforts, we needed to ramp-up capacity here in Limerick. Despite ramping up commercial production sooner than planned, my team hasn’t missed a beat. You can only perform like this if you have good people, and Ireland has lots of good people, so we are excited to be hiring 400 more,” said Regeneron vice president Dan Van Plew.

Since 2014, Regeneron has invested over €850m in Ireland to build the largest bulk biologics facility in the country. Recruitment is underway for roles including commercial manufacturing, quality assurance, supply chain and support functions for scientists.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the announcement was a vote of confidence in the skills and talent of Ireland's workforce. Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said the jobs' announcement was a welcome boost for the Mid-West.