Asylum seeker dies in Monaghan direct provision centre

A man has died while living in a direct provision centre in Monaghan, the Department of Justice has confirmed.

It is believed that the man had been living in Treacy's Hotel emergency direct provision centre, just outside the town of Carrickmacross.

It is understood the man was from Afghanistan and he was seeking asylum in Ireland.

In a statement, the Department said: "The Department expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased person in this tragic incident.

"We would appeal for their privacy to be respected as they grieve the loss of their loved one."

The Department said that a critical incident policy is in place to provide guidelines for Department staff and accommodation centre managers and staff, in the event of the death of a resident.

"The Department is unable to comment on the specific details pertaining to individual cases.

"However, we can say that where a person sadly dies while they are being provided with accommodation by the Department’s International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS), we work closely with the centre manager to assist the person’s next of kin, if known, in accessing the supports provided by the State, and to ensure that any residents affected by the death are assisted in accessing services that can support them.

"All deaths and serious incidents that occur within accommodation centres provided by the Department are referred to the Gardaí as a matter of course and the Gardaí in turn refer all deaths to the local Coroner’s office."

The Department added that it has contacted the HSE to request that "all necessary supports are made available to the staff and residents at the centre at this difficult time."