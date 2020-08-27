Leaving Cert students worst hit by school closures, according to the CSO

Students sitting their Leaving Cert in 2021 were the most negatively impacted by school closures, while many parents say their child is worried about the return to school.

New figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on the social impact of enforced school closures back in March show that the interruption affected children’s learning and social development.

Adults with children in primary and secondary school were asked to rate the impact, if any, that being away from school since March had on their child.

More than four-in-10 parents of primary school children, and almost 46% of those with children in secondary school, reported that school closures had a ‘major’ or ‘moderately’ negative impact on their child’s learning.

More than two-in-three (67%) parents of a student due to sit their Leaving Cert in 2021 reported school closures having a ‘major’ or ‘moderate’ negative impact on their child’s learning.

More than half of these parents (53%) also reported that school closures had a ‘major’ or ‘moderate’ impact on their child’s social development.

Nearly 30% of leaving cert parents are "extremely concerned" about the school adequately covering curriculum

In the event of another school closure, three-in-10 (29.7%) of parents of Leaving Cert students report being ‘extremely’ concerned about their child’s school providing adequate support to cover the syllabus. This compares to 14.6% of parents of Junior Cert students.

Parents and guardians were also asked the average number of hours per day their child spent on learning activities, including worksheets, online lessons, or other materials provided by their school.

Two-thirds of parents with children in primary school, and more than four-in-10 (41.3%) parents of children in secondary school, reported that their child spent two hours or less per day. Almost one-in-five of the parents who took part said they have a child that is ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ worried about returning to school, with ‘catching or spreading Covid-19’ the most common worry reported.

If schools have to close, and switch to remote learning again, almost 17% of women with a child in primary school said they may have to give up work. This compares to just under 4% of men.

Families living in rural areas are approximately seven times more likely not to have suitable broadband speed to support online learning, compared to those living in urban areas. Almost one-in-five (19.6%) parents or guardians reported having a child that is ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ worried about returning to school.