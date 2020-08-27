HSE says closing virus-hit schools is a last resort

It is hoped that closing schools as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak will be a last resort rather than an automatic reaction, the HSE’s latest operational briefing has heard.

With schools across the country re-opening this week, much of the focus from the HSE today was on how the inevitable outbreaks within educational settings will be managed.

Addressing the conference in DCU, Dr Abbey Collins, the HSE’s lead on Covid in schools, said in relation to outbreaks in schools that each instance dealt with on a “case by case basis” in the same manner that other outbreaks such as in direct provision centres have been.

“It is not a tick-box exercise,” she said. “Infection transmission does not work like that. All schools are different and ascribe to different categories, leading to different complex layers that need to be managed.”

She said different parameters will apply, such as how infected children may have accessed toilets and how their playtime works.

“Where do their parents work? That may be relevant. There are lots of different points of information to consider in order to help the schools and children through the process. That means really engaging with the facility, and seeing where the children may have transmitted to, and where they may have got it from,” she added.

She said she is “hopeful that schools won’t have to close”.

“If that is necessary then we will take the appropriate action. I am hopeful it won’t be,” Dr Collins said.

Just 2.7% of all cases in Ireland involve people under 15

Chief clinical officer with the HSE Dr Colm Henry said that while human behaviours have changed, “there has been no change in the nature of the virus”.

“It’s still every bit as transmissible and potentially lethal.” He said however that the risks of keeping the schools closed now outweigh the risk of Covid for children.

He cited research that shows that on a European level just 5% of cases of the virus have involved under-15s, despite their representing 25% of the population. In Ireland the figure is lower again at 2.8%.

“We know that children represent a low level of cases, with very few hospitalisations, and are generally asymptomatic,” Dr Henry said.

“Reopening the schools is not associated with significant increases in community transmission.”

"Our priority is to not to have a wide-sweeping initial approach to remove all children," Dr Collins said. "That can be counterproductive."

She said she hopes that the coming interactions with schools will be "more measured".

The briefing heard of new HSE research of the societal effects of Covid restrictions on children, including an increase in anxiety levels due to a lack of socialisation. Primary level children are the worst affected, Paul Reid, HSE CEO, said.

Mr Reid meanwhile emphasised that the executive’s strategy is now that people need to learn to “live with Covid”, rather than any eradication of the virus.

That point was underlined by the fact that the HSE is now in phase two of its own reopening plan, with public health services set to return to normal operational levels, according to chief operating officer Anne O’Connor.

"We need to give people hope as we look forward,” Mr Reid said. “We are in a very different phase now."

What we're looking at now is living with Covid, and we're looking at doing so for a considerable period of time."

Asked if, in order to avoid a second lockdown, specific restrictions might be placed on vulnerable cohorts, Dr Collins said she doesn’t believe that is likely.

"We have to get more effective as a society in understanding the impacts of Covid. I wouldn't favour a strategy of very targeted actions," Mr Reid said regarding the same issue.

Separately, Mr Reid acknowledged that the numbers of people using the Covid Tracker app are more than 500,000 less than previously believed, as first revealed by the Irish Examiner.

“There were of course some that were deleted,” he said adding that “we’re looking at 1.2 million people who are using the app”.

Of the roughly 600 people who have received close contact notifications from the app “a proportion have actually tested positive”, he said. “So the app is working.” Just over 50% of people who have received such notifications have consented to contact tracing however.