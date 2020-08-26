Covid-19: 164 cases reported today and no new deaths

There have been 164 new cases of Covid-19 reported today, while the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of no new deaths.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths and a total of 28,363 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 83 are men and 81 are women and 65% of all cases are aged under 45.

Eighty of today's cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, with 21 cases identified as community transmission.

Of the cases today, 93 are in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 10 in Tipperary, nine in Cork, eight in Carlow, six in Waterford, six in Offaly and the remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said anyone with flu-like symptoms should immediately self-isolate.

"We have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days. I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible," he said.

"As we head into autumn when people are more likely to have cold or ‘flu-like symptoms please do not adopt a wait and see approach. The greatest protection you can give your family and friends is to isolate as soon as you have any symptoms and contact your GP by phone.

"Remember, there should be no charge for either a consultation with your GP nor for a Covid-19 test should you require one."