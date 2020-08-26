Charlie McConalogue favourite to become Micheál Martin's third agriculture minister

Fianna Fáil junior justice minister Charlie McConalogue is the front-runner to replace Dara Calleary as the agriculture minister.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to name his replacement for his ex-deputy leader next week and Mr McConalogue, a Donegal-based farmer, is seen as the most likely choice, primarily on geographical grounds.

Mr Martin was severely criticised for ignoring the West of Ireland in his original Cabinet line-up when it was announced on June 27, but Mr Calleary’s appointment following the sacking of Barry Cowen in July overcame that issue.

However, according to sources, Mr Martin is likely to choose from his junior ministerial ranks and those from the West and North-West are in the mix.

Mr McConalogue is also a former agriculture spokesman for his party and this is seen as giving him the edge over the likes of Anne Rabbitte, the Galway East TD who missed out on Cabinet.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin with his two former agriculture ministers, Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Another name mentioned is Limerick TD Niall Collins, who had to depart his frontbench position late last year over the ‘vote-gate’ controversy, but given the strong concentration of Munster Fianna Fáil ministers, his is an outside chance.

Should it be a straight swap, the odds would favour Mr McConalogue but others have suggested Mr Martin may look to conduct a wider reshuffle in order to allow the Taoiseach a fresh start after a nightmare opening eight weeks to his Government.

“McConalogue is the obvious candidate. As a junior minister, his elevation would allow Micheál appoint a second person which is a plus for him,” said one source.

Cavan-based TD Niamh Smyth has been spoken as a potential beneficiary as the party is light on female representation at ministerial level.

“Niamh Smyth is worth a shout for promotion should Micheál promote Charlie to Cabinet. She won that second seat for Fianna Fáil and held it and will be the standard-bearer for the party for a long time there,” said a senior source.