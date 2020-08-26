Detectives investigating attacks on police release images of people sought

Detectives investigating attacks on police earlier this month in Belfast have released images of those they want to speak to.

Twenty-nine officers were injured during disorder at Distillery Street on August 8 after a republican bonfire was dismantled.

(PSNI/PA)

On Wednesday police released images of six people they are seeking.

Superintendent Melanie Jones said: “By releasing these images I am hopeful that either the individuals themselves will contact police directly or the wider community can help us identify them.”

Officers are examining videos circulating relating to the disorder.

She added: “We are committed to identifying those involved in this significant disorder and we will be relentless in our pursuit in bringing offenders before the courts.

“It is in everybody’s interest, as well as in the interest of justice, that those responsible are dealt with appropriately and I would urge anyone who may have any information to bring it forward to police at Musgrave police station.”