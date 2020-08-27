Back to school: Parents of children with additional needs fear they will fall behind

Many parents of children with additional needs fear that their child will fall behind as they return to school in a post-lockdown environment.

A survey of 650 parents has found that more than 90% fear their child will or could fall behind when they get back into the classroom.

Only 7% of parents surveyed said they feel confident their child will be able to keep up, while almost 60% felt their child will fall behind due to not being able to access the additional support they need.

More than 90% said they are anxious about their child returning to school due to Covid-19, with 20% reporting feeling extremely anxious. Almost 70% reported that their child also has some level of anxiety over returning to school.

The majority of parents surveyed (90%) reported "considerable concern" about their child's access to additional supports to meet their individual needs at school as a result of funding and Covid-19.

The survey was carried out by UrAbility, a Cork-based company providing assistive technology training courses online. James Northridge, the company's director, said the organisation ran the survey as it could see the high level of anxiety and worry among parents.

"Parents of students with additional needs often feel anxious about supporting their children appropriately at the best of times," he said.

Covid 19 is definitely adding to the stress and parents are worried their children will fall behind and fall through the cracks.

The survey also found:

85% of parents surveyed said they intend on sending their child back to school.

More than 70% reported some level of concern regarding their child’s access to assistive technology at school in a post Covid environment.

More than 20% said they felt their school has not prepared adequately for reopening.

More than 60% of parents reported that both they and their child found distance learning considerably challenging.

Meanwhile, many children may have missed out on essential dental checkups due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Irish Dental Association (IDA) has warned. With schools set to reopen in the coming days, the organisation is urging parents to ensure their children attend for a routine 'back-to-school' check-up.

"Covid-19 has caused significant disruption this year, children have had months with altered schedules, and we are concerned that many children may have missed out on essential check-ups since schools closed in March," said Dr Anne O'Neill, the incoming president of the IDA.

Dr O’Neill said that dental practices are safe places for patients.

“Dentists have always prioritised the safety of patients, their staff and themselves. They understand the details of infection control like few other businesses, they ensure that their practices are cleaned to the highest standard and they are following Covid-19 guidelines to mitigate any risk of infection.

"You should not be concerned about going to your dentist for a check-up.”