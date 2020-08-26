38 confirmed cases of Covid-19 linked to Tipperary meat plant

460 workers at the plant were tested. File picture. 
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 12:26 PM
Digital Desk staff

A meat processing plant in Co. Tipperary has been linked to 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

ABP in Cahir says 22 positive tests have been identified after 460 of its workers were tested.

The processor has also confirmed an additional 16 cases following the testing of their close contacts by the HSE.

ABP said its facility continues to operate at a limited capacity and that it's working closely with both the HSE and HSA on the matter.

The latest case numbers from the plant follow the confirmation of a case last week. 

It is the second time a case has been confirmed at a plant in Tipperary, after an outbreak at a mushroom farm in Golden.

Last week ABP said a range of Covid-19 protection measures have been in place since March.

They include temperature checks at the factory entrance, staggered start and end times, and "Covid-19 marshals to help everyone to manage and understand the new processes".

