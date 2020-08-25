Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader say Phil Hogan 'undermined public confidence'

Phil Hogan told RTÉ News that he "did not accept" the HSE's guidance which said that he had breached the guidance.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 21:25 PM
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister for Communications have "acknowledged" EU Commissioner Phil Hogan's explanation of his movements around Ireland, but said that "concerns remain".

The three heads of the government parties said that it was "clear that breaches of public health guidelines were made by Commissioner Phil Hogan since he travelled to Ireland".

The statement said that the guidelines required Mr Hogan to restrict his movements for 14 days after landing from Brussels on July 31.

"The government guidelines clearly required him to restrict his movements for 14 days. He should also have limited his movements to and from Kildare for essential travel only, and he should not have attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

People are correctly angered by these actions given the sacrifices so many have made to adhere to public health guidance.

"In addition, his delayed and hesitant release of information has undermined public confidence."

However, the statement made it clear that the issue of censuring Mr Hogan lay only with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden.

"Commissioner Hogan is accountable to the President of the Commission Ms Ursula von der Leyen, under the legal framework outlined in the Treaties.

"The government now awaits the outcome of the review being undertaken by the President.

"Ultimately the Commissioner is accountable to the EU Commission, not to the Irish government or to the Oireachtas."

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

