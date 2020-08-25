Northern Ireland health system in fragile place, says Swann

Northern Ireland’s health system is in a fragile place, Health Minister Robin Swann warned.

He said no stone would be left unturned in tracing two coronavirus outbreaks at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh.

He added it was vitally important to protect the NHS workforce and patients as the number of cases in the country picks up ahead of the annual flu season.

Watch: #COVID19 update



— NI Executive (@niexecutive) August 25, 2020

Mr Swann said: “No-one is immune to this virus, there is no workplace that should not be paying due attention to the guidance that is laid down.

“It does go to show the fragile situation that our health service is in, especially while we start to re-engage and start some of our other services.”

He said the proper use of protective equipment and following guidance was crucial.

“It is vitally important we get our health service provision right so we can open as much of our services as quickly and as safely as possible.”

He added: “It is about preparing for the worst but working for the best.”

Dr Thelma Craig, a respiratory consultant at the Mater Hospital in Belfast, has looked after up to 500 people with coronavirus.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data on tests.



47 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. No deaths have been reported
— Department of Health (@healthdpt) August 25, 2020

She said: “There is a more rapid turnaround test that we do have available which gives a result in a few hours.

“We have to limit that because there is only a certain amount of that at present, to prioritise cases in hospital and intensive care.

“I am aware that there is a saliva test which potentially may be useful but these tests would have to be rigorously looked at to make sure that they are appropriate and safe.”

Another 47 cases of Covid-19 were announced on Tuesday.

The minister said there was no particular geographical centre to the new cases but there had been a number in Belfast.

He said: “This is a time for cool heads and resolute actions.

“Our concern is that some of you are getting fed up listening to it and getting tired of following it.

“Complacency is our enemy.”