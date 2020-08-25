Students must wait until October 9 for SUSI grant payment

Students reliant on the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) grant face a wait for the money to start coming through.

It has been announced that the first payment will not come into place until October 9. This is despite the fact that many students will start college at the end of September.

David Corish is eagerly awaiting word on whether he will receive the SUSI grant for the coming academic year. He considers himself to be lucky as he has savings in the bank from last year's summer job.

“Not everyone is as lucky. The majority of my friends lost their jobs around the start of the pandemic and so will struggle to make the September rent.

It does feel unfair, I don't really see any good reason to delay it this year, the first payment is usually September 20.

David, 21, from Wexford, says that although lectures don’t start until the end of September, landlords are still looking for the whole month to be paid.

Meanwhile, the Union of Students in Ireland has called on the Government to introduce six emergency provisions to protect students renting this year.

The demands are:

a waiver on rent for students who cannot access their accommodation due to local lockdowns;

students to be enabled to end leases and other rental contracts early in the case of a second wave or lockdown;

landlords to be prevented from withholding deposits in these cases;

no penalties for early termination of leases and other rental contracts for Covid related reasons;

no evictions of students during the pandemic;

and that landlords obliged to return prepaid rents in the case of a second wave or lockdown.

Labour Further and Higher Education Spokesperson, Senator Annie Hoey has called for the payment of SUSI grants to be brought forward from October to the beginning of September.